Drug distributor shares jump after settlement report

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, photo, narcotics detective Paul Laurella retrieves unused medications from the police department's disposal box in Barberton, Ohio. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the first federal trial over the nation's opioid epidemic. AP Photo

Shares of big drug distributors are soaring after The Wall Street Journal reported that they were in talks to settle litigation over the opioid epidemic.

McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. jumped nearly 6% or more and Cardinal Health Inc. advanced 4% before the opening bell Wednesday. The paper, citing anonymous sources, said the companies would collectively pay $18 billion over 18 years under a possible deal.

All three companies are defendants in the first federal trial over the epidemic. Jury selection in that case, which will be tried in Ohio, begins Wednesday.

Investors are expecting a settlement ranging from $15 billion to $25 billion over five to 10 years, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut said in a research note. He added that the reported deal should be viewed positively.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tanquilut noted that uncertainty over liability in an opioid settlement made investors reluctant to buy the stocks.

Counting prescription drugs and illegal ones such as heroin and illicitly made fentanyl, opioids have been blamed for more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.

That trial is considered a bellwether because it could help shape how future trials are conducted or possibly spur the global settlement sought by U.S. District Court Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing more than 2,000 lawsuits filed by local governments and other entities against drug companies.

Five drug manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma, have already used settlements or bankruptcy filings to be dismissed from the trial.