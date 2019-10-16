Argentina’s presidential front-runner focuses on economy

Argentina's presidential front-runner Alberto Fernandez listens to a student at the end of an oral exam in his classroom at the University of Buenos Aires School of Law, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. The presidential ticket headed by Fernandez and his vice presidential running mate, former President Cristina Fernández, no relation, emerged as the strongest vote-getter in Argentina’s primary elections in August, indicating conservative President Mauricio Macri will face an uphill battle going into the Oct. 27 general elections. AP Photo

The front-runner in Argentina's presidential race says his main concern is the country's economic woes, which he blames on his main opponent, conservative President Mauricio Macri.

Alberto Fernández on Wednesday also dismissed the worries of some Argentines that he would be unduly influenced by his running mate and former boss, ex-President Cristina Fernández, whose left-of-center administration's economic interventionist approach was criticized by some business sectors.

Anger over the economy has hurt Macri's re-election campaign for the Oct. 27 presidential vote. The Fernández slate has been considered the leader since receiving far more votes than Macri's in primary voting Aug. 11.