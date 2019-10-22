P&G: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a counter in East Derry, N.H. Procter & Gamble Co. reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $17.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.47 billion.

P&G shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.