Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 4.20 cents at $5.22 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2 cents at $3.8560 bushel; Dec. oats was off .20 cent at $3.9420 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 5.60 cents at 9.3160 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 1.20 cents at $1.0938 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.4365 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .45 cent at .6635 a pound.