Grains lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 4.20 cents at $5.22 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2 cents at $3.8560 bushel; Dec. oats was off .20 cent at $3.9420 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 5.60 cents at 9.3160 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 1.20 cents at $1.0938 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.4365 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .45 cent at .6635 a pound.

