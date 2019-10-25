Bevin touts Kentucky economy in reelection pitch in Kentucky

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has started making his closing case for a second term in Kentucky.

At the start of a daylong bus tour Friday, Bevin said Kentuckians are better off than they were four years ago. The governor pointed to job growth and surges in investments and exports of Kentucky products.

Bevin is heading toward a Nov. 5 showdown against his Democratic challenger, Attorney General Andy Beshear. The two rivals for governor have three debates in coming days and will be crisscrossing the state ahead of the election.

Bevin was joined by other statewide Republican candidates for a campaign swing through western Kentucky on Friday. Bevin urged Kentuckians to "vote your values and not your party." It's been one of his themes in appealing for support from conservative Democrats.