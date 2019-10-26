Latest: Millions to lose power amid California fire danger

SoCal Edison workers replace power lines that were damaged from the Tick Fire, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. An estimated 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at up to 50 mph (80 kph) drove the flames into neighborhoods AP Photo

The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it's going forward with the second planned power shut-off this week because of growing winds and high fire danger in Northern California.

The utility says blackouts will begin around 2 p.m. Saturday in parts of 36 counties. About 940,000 customers — more than 2 million people — will be affected.

It's the third preventative shut-off in as many weeks amid concern that gusty winds could knock down power lines and spark fires.

Winds picking up Saturday night could gust to more than 85 mph (137 kph) and make conditions extremely difficult for firefighters trying to tame a huge blaze in wine country.

11 a.m.

Authorities have ordered new evacuations for about 50,000 people over concerns about severe winds near a huge wildfire in Northern California wine country.

Cal Fire says winds expected to whip up Saturday night could lead to erratic fire behavior near the blaze that's chewed through 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber. The entire communities of Healdsburg and Windsor have been ordered to leave.

Gusts are expected to top 85 mph (137 kph).

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says it is expected to be the biggest evacuation in the county in more than 25 years.

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric still hasn't announced details of a plan to potentially cut power to 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties to prevent winds from downing lines and sparking fires.

9:30 a.m.

There's no word yet from the state's largest utility on whether it might cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers in Northern California as winds pick up and fire danger looms.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it would decide Saturday morning whether to turn off power to 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties across the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

Previous shutdowns occurred over concern that gusts could down power lines and spark fires.

Meanwhile a huge wildfire churning through wine country grew overnight while containment also increased. Cal Fire says Saturday that the Kincade Fire has consumed nearly 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber. It's 10% contained.

In Southern California, authorities lifted more evacuations as lessening winds allow crews get a handle on a wildfire near suburbs north of Los Angeles.

12:05 a.m.

Millions of Californians are preparing to live in the dark again after the state's largest utility warned it may cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

The two previous shutdowns were done amid concern that gusty winds could foul or knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires.

Weather forecasts are calling for record strong winds to lash much of the region over the weekend, with some gusts hitting 85 mph.

PG&E's warning came as firefighters battled flames in Northern and Southern California.