Trains would fly through Georgia, Carolinas at up to 220 mph

High-speed trains would whisk passengers from Atlanta's airport to Charlotte, North Carolina, at speeds of up to 220 mph (355 kph).

Public input is being sought on the three proposed routes.

Travel times for the proposed routes vary, with the fastest one taking somewhere between just over two hours and 2 hours and 45 minutes.

That fastest option would operate at top speed for the longest duration and travel through Athens, Georgia; and Anderson, South Carolina, before reaching Charlotte.

The Marietta Daily Journal reports that all three proposed routes would go through Greenville, South Carolina.