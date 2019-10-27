Sex offenders can’t give out candy on Halloween in SC

South Carolina is again requiring all sex offenders to stay inside with their outside lights off and not give out trick-or-treat candy on Halloween.

Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services spokesman Pete O'Boyle said the requirement to stay inside runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. statewide on Oct. 31.

O'Boyle says some counties will require all sex offenders to go to a central location to be supervised for several hours on Halloween.

O'Boyle said in a statement that agents will be checking on offenders in all 46 South Carolina counties. Last year, agents checked more than 350 homes and made more than 150 phone calls.