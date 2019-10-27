‘Woz U’ coding school agrees to give up its Arizona license

The "Woz U" coding school associated with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has agreed to relinquish its license in Arizona next year.

The Arizona Republic reports that on or before May 1, Woz U must voluntarily surrender its license to operate as a postsecondary institution.

That's according to a consent agreement with the Arizona State Board for Private Postsecondary Education that says Woz U will have a probationary renewal period of six months to teach out the 21 students in its licensed programs.

The school opened to fanfare when Wozniak announced at a Scottsdale tech summit in 2017 that he wanted to revolutionize tech education.

When it launched, the school didn't have approval from the state board to operate.

The school says it didn't believe it needed a license in Arizona.