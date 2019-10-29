Pfizer’s profit soars in 3Q

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, RELPAX migraine pills manufactured by Pfizer are arranged for a photo in Doral, Fla. Pfizer Inc. reports financial earns Tuesday, Oct. 29. AP Photo

Pfizer is reporting a huge jump in third quarter profits and is raising its outlook for the year.

The drugmaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.68 billion, or $1.36 per share. Removing one-time charges, per-share earnings were 75 cents, or 12 cents better than Wall Street had been expecting, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue reached $12.68 billion, a 5% decline from last year, but still better than expected.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $3 per share, up from $2.76 to $2.86, and revenue between $51.2 billion and $52.2 billion.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. are up 3%.