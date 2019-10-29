Pending home sales reached a 21-month high in September

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in September, a sign that the housing market is still benefiting from lower mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index rose 1.5% from August to September to 108.7, its highest level since December 2017. Measured year over year, pending home sales have surged 3.9%.

Home buying has grown more affordable thanks to steadily dropping mortgage rates. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.75, according to Freddie Mac. That's down almost a full percentage point from November 2018.

Still, economists say surging home prices could slow sales once mortgage rates stabilize.

Pending sales are a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.