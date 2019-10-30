Tillerson: Exxon tried to understand climate change effects

Ex-Secretary of State and former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson is telling a court that as the company faced the prospect of new climate regulations, its leaders "tried to understand how this was going to affect everything."

Tillerson took the stand Wednesday in a securities fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office.

James' office says ExxonMobil Corp. deceived investors about its future profitability in light of global warming and the increased regulations it is expected to spur.

Irving, Texas-based Exxon says it did nothing wrong and is an industry leader in gauging potential climate costs.

The case has revealed that Tillerson used the email alias "Wayne Tracker" while at Exxon. The attorney general's office may seek to ask whether it was used to discuss climate change.