ASEAN meet spotlights advances in trade, sea pact, and rifts

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai policemen walk in front of a banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. U.S. national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will represent President Donald Trump at two regional summits in Thailand this weekend, the White House announced, a move that would widely be viewed in the region as a snub. AP Photo

Southeast Asian leaders meeting this weekend in Bangkok are making last-minute efforts with wealthier neighbors led by China to conclude talks on one of the world's largest free-trade accords.

They will also praise progress in talks on a nonaggression pact in the disputed South China Sea, where China is accused of intimidating smaller neighbors. But intractable differences, often hidden behind handshakes, have stymied such efforts by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

President Donald Trump is skipping the event in a palpable absence that could be viewed in the region as a snub. He is instead sending national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Manila-based analyst Richard Heydarian says his absence, due to troubles at home, plays into concerns over American commitment to the region.