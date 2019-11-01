Northern New England utilities restoring power after winds

Electric utilities across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are busy restoring service to tens of thousands of customers who lost power due to high winds that toppled trees and power lines across the region.

In Maine more than 120,000 customers were without power Friday morning. In Vermont more than 20,000 customers were without power and in New Hampshire it was about 16,000.

The outages were due to severe weather that caused problems along the Eastern Seaboard, from South Carolina to Maine and Ohio.

A flood warning remains in effect for much of northern Vermont through mid-day due to flooding that has closed some roads.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Many schools across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine delayed or canceled classes on Friday.