This iconic Olympia shop still has impeccable style at age 90

In the mid-1970s, Ruthann Goularte, an art history major, was living in Washington, D.C., and working at one of the many museums at the Smithsonian.

One night her phone rang at 3 a.m. Her father and a brother were calling from Olympia, alerting her to the fact that Drees, already a retail institution in downtown Olympia, was for sale.

She knew the store well. As a girl, she had walked the aisles, admiring the unique merchandise founder A.P. “Jimmie” Drees had brought to Olympia.

“I loved it so much,” Goularte recalls about the store. “He sold lovely items, things you couldn’t otherwise find here.”

After she hung up the phone, she was undecided about her next move. But part of her said, “You’re going to do this.” And when she returned to Olympia for Thanksgiving, she knew it was the right thing to do.

In 1976, Goularte became the third owner of the taste-making business that has been around since 1929. The business celebrated its 90th birthday this month during its annual holiday open house, with entertainment, refreshments and a store full of customers, she said.

The retailer of fine gifts and home decor has occupied a corner spot at Washington Street and Legion Way since 1986. But it began on Fifth Avenue in the space now occupied by Radiance Herbs and Massage.

Jimmie Drees started the business, then sold it in the 1960s to the Cowan family, Goularte said. She bought the business from a Cowan family member, who then stayed on for a year to help Ruthann with the transition. Running a business wasn’t entirely alien territory for her because her father, Anton Panowicz, was a well-known jeweler.

She also reconnected with Jimmie Drees and he told her, “You have to be a merchant at heart.”

Goularte said she’s very careful about what she buys for the store, and rather than manage multiple locations, she decided to focus on just the one. Except for the time when the business was in two spaces on Fifth Avenue with two different landlords. That’s when Goularte decided it made sense to consolidate and move to Washington Street.

“She has done a magnificent job,” said longtime customer Michele Boone. Boone has loved going to the store since her family moved to the area from Seattle in the late 1950s.

She praised the store for always staying current and selling wonderful merchandise.

“It’s always a pleasure to go there,” she said, adding that Drees has built a following that draws clientele from Tacoma and Seattle.

Goularte said she couldn’t have done it without the support of the community and her employees.

“I love it and I’ll continue to do it,” she said about the business.

Drees

Owner: Ruthann Goularte

Location: 524 Washington St. SE, Olympia

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.

Online: Find Drees on Facebook or at dreesofolympia.com.