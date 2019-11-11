Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up .10 cent at $5.0820 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .40 cent at $3.7540 bushel; Dec. oats gained 2.20 cents at $3.0540 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 9.60 cents at 9.1060 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.19 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .36 cent at $1.4718 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .83 cent at .6382 a pound.

