Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2 cents at $5.09 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .20 cent at $3.7640 bushel; Dec. oats unchanged at $3.0520 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1.40 cents at 9.0160 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.24 cents at $1.1942 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .93 cent at $1.4622 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .73 cent at .6335 a pound.