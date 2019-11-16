Comptroller: Local sales tax collections stronger

New York state’s comptroller says local sales tax collections are up from last year.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reported Friday that third-quarter local sales tax collections in New York totaled $4.8 billion. That’s up 6.3% over the same July-through-September period last year and the strongest quarter of this year.

DiNapoli says increased internet sales tax revenue may have contributed to the uptick.

Regional growth was strongest in the mid-Hudson region at 5.3% and New York City at 5%.

Year-to-date sales tax collections totaled $13.5 billion, an increase of 4.3% over last year.