Paper company indefinitely idles 160-employee Georgia mill

A Canadian paper company says a Georgia newsprint mill will be indefinitely idled, meaning 160 employees won’t return to work.

Resolute Forest Products said Thursday that it won’t restart operations in Augusta, where it temporarily closed its mill in October because of declining demand for newsprint paper. The Augusta Chronicle reports the mill underwent intermittent shutdowns earlier this year.

Company spokeswoman Debbie Johnston says a restart is unlikely any time soon, if at all. She says employees will get help finding other jobs and a chance to apply at other Resolute plants.

The mill started as Cox Newsprint in 1965. Known as Augusta Newsprint, it was acquired in 1968 by one of Resolute’s predecessors, Abitibi.

Montreal-based Resolute idled one of the mill’s two paper machines in 2016, cutting 95 jobs.