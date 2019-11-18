Registration open for Christmas Day volunteering projects

More than 600 people of all ages and faiths are expected to take part in social service projects throughout the Detroit area as part of the 23rd Annual Mitzvah Day on Dec. 25.

The Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC is hosting the daylong event in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and says site registration is available through Dec. 20.

Mitzvah Day was founded by the council to fill staff shortages or to allow organizations to reduce staffing on Christmas. The word “mitzvah” is Hebrew for “commandment,” and commonly refers to performing a good deed.

People of Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Christian faiths are expected to volunteer at nearly 40 locations. Projects include meal and toy delivery, visits with older adults and taking care of animals.