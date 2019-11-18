Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty at farm, cows neglected

A South Carolina man has accepted a plea deal in connection to a case of animal cruelty that killed at least 20 cows and other animals on a farm in Brownington, Vermont.

Authorities say the owners of the farm left the animals in the care of their son, 26-year-old, Donovan Steele, who was unable to care for the animals without working equipment in last winter.

The Caledonian-Record reports he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals; 11 other charges were dropped.

State police Cpl. Callie Field said she found thin animals standing in up to 2 feet of manure with indications of worms and starvation. Carcasses were buried in the manure pile.

Steele awaits sentencing.