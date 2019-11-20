Business
Report on pipeline side deal with NC governor to be released
Republican legislators are ready to unveil what private investigators found when they scrutinized an agreement between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and utilities seeking to build a natural-gas pipeline.
The retired federal agents planned to report their findings on Wednesday to General Assembly government oversight committees.
They were hired about a year ago to examine a 2018 “memorandum of understanding” between the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Cooper’s office. Pipeline builders would pay $58 million toward environmental mitigation, renewable energy and economic development projects along the proposed pipeline's route.
The agreement was made public the same day a key state regulatory permit for the North Carolina section of the three-state pipeline was announced. Cooper administration officials have repeatedly said the mitigation package was not a prerequisite for the permit.
Comments