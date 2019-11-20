Amnesty International calls Facebook, Google rights abusers

Amnesty International has issued a scathing indictment of Google and Facebook.

It says the two most dominant internet corporations should be compelled to abandon what it calls their surveillance-based business model, saying it is “predicated on human rights abuse.”

The global rights group says in the 60-page report published Thursday that the companies’ business model is “inherently incompatible with the right to privacy and poses a threat to a range of other rights” including freedom of expression and non -discrimination.

The report says the business model forces people to make a “Faustian bargain” because Google and Facebook have grown to dominate the global public square.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In a written response, Facebook disputes the report’s conclusion that it surveils its users and violates their privacy. Google also disputed the findings.