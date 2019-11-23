Japan, South Korea meet after saving intelligence pact

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, meets with South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha before a bilateral meeting during the G20 foreign ministers meeting Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Nagoya, Japan. AP Photo

The Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers have met on the sidelines of a Japan-hosted G-20 meeting a day after Seoul kept alive a 2016 military intelligence sharing pact with Tokyo, reversing its planned termination amid bilateral tensions.

Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha were to discuss ways to mend their countries’ troubled ties Saturday in Nagoya, where Japan was hosting the foreign ministers meeting from the Group of 20 major economies.

Motegi was expected to press Kang to stick with a 1965 agreement in resolving their dispute over wartime Korean laborers, seen as the root cause of tensions.

Seoul’s announcement Friday followed a strong U.S. push to save the pact, a symbol of the country’s three-way security cooperation amid North Korea’s nuclear threats and China’s growing influence.