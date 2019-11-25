Uber loses license to operate in London over safety issues

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Jersey is seeking more than $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, saying the ride-hailing company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The decision by New Jersey’s labor department is the latest in a string of developments as governments around the country grapple with how to classify workers in the so-called gig economy. AP Photo

London’s transit authority says it is not renewing Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.”

The ride hailing company’s license expires at midnight Monday.

Uber vowed to appeal the decision. The company can continue operating while it does.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The transit authority said that despite addressing some issues, it “does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future.”

As a result, Transport for London has deemed Uber “not fit and proper at this time.”

Uber said in a statement that the decision not to renew its London license “is extraordinary and wrong.”