E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jump 7% in Hong Kong debut

A screen shows footage of Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma during the Alibaba Group's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares have jumped nearly 7% in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

By midday on Tuesday, Alibaba was trading at 188.10 Hong Kong dollars ($24.03) per share. Its listing price was 176 Hong Kong dollars.

The company’s shares already are listed in New York, where its 2014 IPO set a record at $25 billion.

This offering of 500 million new shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.

Alibaba’s 55-year-old founder, Jack Ma, is China's richest entrepreneur with a net worth of $39 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which tracks the country's wealthy.

The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”