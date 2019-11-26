No vote on Utah tax reform amid more questions, complaints

A legislative task force in Utah has postponed a vote on state tax reforms that could increase tax cuts from the currently proposed $80 million to as much as $124 million.

Members of the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force debated the draft legislation proposed Friday to continue lowering income taxes while increasing sales and other taxes.

Legislature leaders warned earlier this year that slow sales tax growth was creating an imbalance in the state budget compared to the income tax.

Republican Sen. Lyle Hillyard says about 30% of taxpayers in the state would see an increase under the proposal.

Opponents of the proposed reform say cutting taxes by raising taxes doesn’t make sense.

The committee is expected to meet Dec. 9 despite a special session planned that week.