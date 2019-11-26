Federal judge rules Cascade-Siskiyou expansion was illegal

A federal judge has ruled that much of President Barack Obama’s expansion of Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in 2017 was illegal.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that timber counties in western Oregon and the timber industry challenged the expansion, as well as current Bureau of Land Management policy that reduces the amount of the state’s Oregon and California Railroad Lands (O&C Lands) available for commercial timber production. They argued that those public lands were set aside by Congress explicitly for logging, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the counties.

The District of Columbia District Court judge agreed with both challenges.

But a U.S. magistrate in Oregon earlier this year defended Obama's expansion of the national monument. One observer said the situation may wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.