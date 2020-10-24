The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Clean water fund set up after South Carolina gas spill suit

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A South Carolina county will benefit from $1.5 million secured by environmental groups in a lawsuit over one of the largest gas pipeline spills in state history.

The Southern Environmental Law Center announced the settlement Friday, the Greenville News reported. The money is earmarked for projects that protect or restore water quality in Anderson County.

In 2014, a pipeline controlled by energy company Kinder Morgan spilled more than 350,000 gallons of gasoline in the county that eventually reached a nearby creek. Two years later, the groups Upstate Forever and the Savannah Riverkeeper sued the company in federal court under the Clean Water Act.

“We took full responsibility and committed to a complete and thorough remediation of the site," Kinder Morgan said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to finish this remediation.”

The $1.5 million will be administered by the conservation groups. The money will also go toward projects that increase awareness and participation in water quality issues throughout the county.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We stepped in to protect these important water resources and the communities that depend upon them,” said Andrea Cooper, executive director of Upstate Forever. “This fund will be administered with input from Anderson County to restore and protect the waters of this important watershed.”

The lawsuit was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court last year. The company argued the pollution did not directly reach the creek because it entered groundwater first. The high court ruled in a different case that groundwater was covered under the Clean Water Act.

The site continues to be monitored for chemicals stemming from the spill.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Kansas state school board on ballots amid COVID-19 scrutiny

October 24, 2020 7:52 AM

Business

Permit could set less water testing at Ogeechee River plant

October 24, 2020 7:48 AM

Business

Rising temps will disproportionately affect Kansas farmers

October 24, 2020 7:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service