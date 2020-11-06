Shared space gets new owner, a can company wants to expand and a power plant cuts jobs

Are you sick of working from home? That’s what Mike Lasch is hoping because he’s the new owner of a shared work space business that he calls EverWorks.

Lasch, a video game developer who also works part time for the state Department of Health, was a former tenant in the previous business on the fifth floor of downtown Olympia’s historic Security Building on Fourth Avenue at Washington Street. He took it over and relaunched it Nov. 1.

EverWorks offers permanent desk space and shared space as well as high-speed internet, use of a kitchen and bathrooms, and 24/7 access. Lasch also is providing sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer.

“I’m taking COVID-19 seriously and want to make the space as safe as I can possibly make it,” he said.

The business can accommodate nine permanent spaces and eight mobile spaces, but he plans to operate at 60 percent of that level during the pandemic, he said.

For more about EverWorks, go to https://www.everworks.space/. If interested, send an email to hello@everworks.space.

Other business happenings

Crown Beverage Packaging, which for more than 60 years has operated a can manufacturing plant on Fones Road in Olympia, is set to add a third production line, according to its parent company’s second quarter earnings.

Crown Holdings, which is based in Pennsylvania, announced the following:

“To meet the expanding requirements of specialty cans in the Pacific Northwest, we will construct a third line in our Olympia, Washington plant which is scheduled to begin production during the third quarter of 2021.”

The company has received land-use approval for the expansion from the city of Olympia, said Leonard Bauer, deputy director of the city’s community planning and development department, and is set to receive approval for its building and engineering plans.

Around the third quarter of 2021, the city also plans to renovate Fones Road with sidewalks, bike lanes, a roundabout (near Home Depot) and an improved sidewalk crossing at the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail.

Meanwhile, TransAlta Centralia Generation LLC, which operates a power plant in Lewis County, will cut its workforce by 64 jobs on Jan. 4, according to the state Employment Security Department.

The jobs cuts were announced as part of a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

The federal WARN Act requires companies planning a mass layoff to notify workers 60 days before the closure.