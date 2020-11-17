The Olympian Logo
Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .06 cent at $6.0040 a bushel; Dec. corn gained .06 cent at $4.2160 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .032 cent at $3.0120 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .25 cent at 11.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was gained .002 cent at $1.1030 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .0027 cent $1.3735 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0062 cent at .6590 a pound.

