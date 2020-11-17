Fishermen find woman who jumped off state ferry

A woman who jumped off the state ferry Chimacum during a Monday afternoon crossing was recovered and brought to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, the Coast Guard reported.

The Kitsap Sun reports the woman was found in the water by two fishermen, brought to shore and was subsequently taken to the hospital, Coast Guard spokesman Michael Clark said.

The woman was reportedly in stable condition. She told police that she had jumped from the ferry, Clark said.

A Coast Guard search was kicked off in Rich Passage when Washington State Ferries crew members found an unaccompanied backpack on the vessel Monday afternoon and found security footage of her going overboard. The woman went into the water at about 2 p.m.