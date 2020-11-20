Event center closes, record shop encourages reservations and downtown alliance moves

The Tumwater-based Italian restaurant Pellegrino’s is still going strong during the pandemic, but the event center on Littlerock Road that operated under the same name closed at the end of October, co-owner Pam Pellegrino said.

Pellegrino’s leased the space for eight years and operated their catering business out of that location. Catering will now shift back to the restaurant on Cleveland Avenue, but with a pared-down menu, she said.

Pellegrino said the decision to close was driven entirely by COVID-19, and with no end to the pandemic in sight, maintaining a large event center was not sustainable for the business.

The Pellegrinos have worked in the restaurant business for more than 40 years, including 17 years at their restaurant at 205 Cleveland Ave. SE.

They are shifting gears at the restaurant again after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new business restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus. The restaurant will revert back to takeout and delivery service only, which means they had to lay off restaurant staff again, Pellegrino said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s hard and it hurts my heart,” she said about the job cuts.

Still, the restaurant is open for business. The restaurant menu remains unchanged and every item, including bottles of wine, are available for order, she said.

For more on Pellegrino’s, go to: https://pellegrinositaliankitchen.com/.

Other business happenings

Rainy Day Records, a longtime downtown Olympia icon, has been busy — so busy the business is encouraging customers to make a reservation, according to its Facebook page.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

That’s because under COVID-19 restrictions, the store has to keep an eye on store capacity, which means people have to wait outside.

“Reservations are easy and convenient, and waiting outside in the cold rain is certainly no fun,” the Facebook post reads. “The biggest obstacle we are facing this holiday season is limited time and space, so please start calling or emailing in your shopping lists and we’ll be very eager to do our best to make everyone’s music wishes come true.”

Rainy Day is at 301 Fifth Ave. SE. It’s open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Although the business is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the store is still staffed noon to 5 p.m. for used record buying, order pickups and other appointments. But the business asks that customers call first on those days, according to its Facebook page.

The Olympia Downtown Alliance, a booster and organizer of downtown businesses and events, has moved from the New Caldonia Building on Fifth Avenue to the Olympia Press Building at Capitol Way and State Avenue.

The new address is 115 State Avenue, Suite 104. The organization has co-located with the owner of the building, Olympic Rental & Landlord Services.