$11B budget package passes Pennsylvania Legislature

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

An $11 billion no-new-taxes spending package won passage in a lame-duck Friday night session in Pennsylvania's Legislature, as lawmakers sought to plug a multibillion-dollar deficit brought on by the pandemic and carry state government operations through the rest of the fiscal year.

Lawmakers voted as they rushed to wrap up their two-year session. A coronavirus outbreak in the House of Representatives caused hours of delay Friday before the main spending bill passed the chamber, 104-97, and the Senate, 31-18.

Most Democrats opposed it, reflecting unhappiness with using federal coronavirus relief aid to underwrite state government costs, rather than provide hazard pay to frontline workers and to aid universities, hospitals, restaurants and businesses and institutions suffering during the pandemic.

Public schools, universities and many programs and state agencies will have to get by without an increase in funding. That had been clear since May, when the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a piecemeal, no-new-taxes $25.8 billion budget, while they waited to see how economic damage from the coronavirus would unfold.

All told, the package authorizes roughly $11 billion in new spending, bringing the current year’s operating budget to $36.5 billion, about 4% above last year’s approved spending. The higher spending is driven primarily by medical care for the poor, elderly and disabled.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has not said whether he will sign it.

