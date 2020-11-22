2 South Sound businesses among those fined for COVID-19 mask violations, L&I says

Two South Sound businesses are among nine fined by the state for COVID-19 mask violations.

The state Department of Labor and Industries released a list Friday that shows the Agate Store in Shelton and My Goods Market #5082 in Lacey topped the list with the largest fines.

The Agate Store, a convenience store and gas station on the north side of Hammersly Inslet, was fined $7,500 for not enforcing employee or customer mask use as well as some other non-COVID safety violations, according to the agency. The business has appealed that fine, L&I said.

My Goods Market #5082 on Lacey Boulevard was fined $6,000 for not enforcing customer mask use, and for not taking employee temperatures. An appeal has not been received, according to L&I.

Of the nine businesses, three are in Spokane, followed by one each in Sequim, Burlington, Vancouver and Walla Walla.

Four of the businesses have appealed their fines.