2 South Sound businesses among those fined for COVID-19 mask violations, L&I says

Two South Sound businesses are among nine fined by the state for COVID-19 mask violations.

The state Department of Labor and Industries released a list Friday that shows the Agate Store in Shelton and My Goods Market #5082 in Lacey topped the list with the largest fines.

The Agate Store, a convenience store and gas station on the north side of Hammersly Inslet, was fined $7,500 for not enforcing employee or customer mask use as well as some other non-COVID safety violations, according to the agency. The business has appealed that fine, L&I said.

My Goods Market #5082 on Lacey Boulevard was fined $6,000 for not enforcing customer mask use, and for not taking employee temperatures. An appeal has not been received, according to L&I.

Of the nine businesses, three are in Spokane, followed by one each in Sequim, Burlington, Vancouver and Walla Walla.

Four of the businesses have appealed their fines.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
