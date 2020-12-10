Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $6.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.26 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.96 billion, or $6.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $6.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.51 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $410.04, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.