Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 10 cents at $6.0860 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3 cents 4.3760 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .30 cent at $3.3760 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanceed 14.40 cents at $12.3440 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.1465 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .40 cent at $1.4220 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .20 cent at .6555 cents a pund.

