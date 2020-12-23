The Olympian Logo
Alabama conservation agency shutting down oyster harvest

The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala.

The state conservation agency is shutting down Alabama's public oyster harvesting areas after a season that produced nearly 2 million pounds of the bivalves.

All public waters will close on Wednesday after a harvest that yielded almost 22,000 sacks of oysters over 47 days, the department said in a news release.

More than 140 oyster harvesters were on the water on multiple days, averaging more than 800 sacks a day, according to statement by Marine Resources Division Director Scott Bannon.

“I have rarely seen numbers like that over my 23-year career,” said Bannon, The season provided a needed economic boost since so many people have suffered financial problems because of the pandemic, he said.

Alabama's oyster industry is concentrated around Mobile Bay.

