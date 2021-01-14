Township supervisor accused of embezzling from private firm

A northern Illinois township supervisor is accused in U.S. District Court of stealing more than a million dollars over six years from the company he founded, according to documents unsealed Thursday.

Plainfield Township supervisor Anthony Fremarek is charged with wire fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. Fremarek was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty during an appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Chicago. The judge ordered him released on a $250,000 recognizance bond. His lawyer, Vincent Pinelli, was not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors allege that between 2013 and 2019, Fremarek embezzled about $1.38 million from an unnamed privately held consulting firm based in Schaumburg.

According to the charges, Fremarek used the funds of what prosecutors call Company A to make payments on personal credit cards without authorization. Prosecutors allege Fremarek hid the fraud by making false entries in the company’s accounting system to make it look like the payments went to legitimate vendors.

Fremarek also submitted false paperwork to banks where Company A held accounts that “falsely inflated Company A’s liquidity” so he could continue the scheme undetected, the indictment alleges.

Fremarek, a Republican, was elected to the township board in April 2009 and elected supervisor four years later.