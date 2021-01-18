Business

Báez can boost option price and buyout with Astros

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Reliever Pedro Báez can boost his 2022 option year salary and also his buyout as part of his $12.5 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.

Báez will receive a $500,000 signing bonus, payable on Feb. 28, as part of the deal finalized Friday. He gets salaries of $4.5 million this year and $5.5 million in 2022. Houston has a $7.5 million option for 2023 with a $2 million buyout.

Báez’s 2022 salary can escalate by $1 million based on innings this year: $250,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. His option would escalate to $8 million and the buyout would increase to $2.5 million if he has 100 innings or 100 games in 2021 and 2022 combined.

