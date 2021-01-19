Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was advanced 15.25 cents at $6.8275 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at $5.2925 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $3.66 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 26.50 cents at $13.9350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.1390 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.32 cents at $1.3577 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .42 cent at .6705 cents a pound.

