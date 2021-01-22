Kentucky project to gather data needed to expand internet

Kentucky has launched a broadband speed test project to gather information needed to expand home internet access.

The test is free and anonymous and can be taken at http://ewdc.ky.gov/Initiatives/Pages/KBI.aspx through Feb. 18.

The information is needed to expand access for distance learning, telework and telehealth, the state said in a news release. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the program Thursday.

Anyone who doesn't have Wi-Fi can submit the address of a home without service by using access at the local library or locations such as stores or restaurants that offer free access.

“We need as many Kentuckians as possible to take this internet speed test, to get an accurate picture of who has adequate internet access across the state,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The more speed tests taken, the better understanding we will have of our state’s internet capabilities, and the better prepared we will be to repair and expand it.”