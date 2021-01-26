HomeStreet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.6 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $106.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $358 million.

HomeStreet shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.