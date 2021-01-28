Downtown Olympia business of the year sells chocolates and teas

Encore Chocolates & Teas is the downtown Olympia business of the year, the Olympia Downtown Alliance announced at its annual meeting on Monday.

The business is owned by Dean and Carla Jones and operates on Fifth Avenue, inside the New Caldonia Building.

“During the pandemic, Dean and Carla were champions for the downtown business community and innovative in starting curbside delivery, transitioning to online shopping and supporting other businesses during this challenging time,” ODA officials said in a news release.

“The entire community is grateful for their optimism and support during a trying time,” said Dave Wasson, president and chief operating officer of Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, in a statement.

Other winners for 2020

▪ The person of the year award went to Mark Moore, the city of Olympia’s Clean Team supervisor. Matt DeBord, the 2019 Person of the Year, presented the award.

“Mark has been a bright light for downtown Olympia during a challenging year,” DeBord said in a statement. “Mark’s leadership is defined by his positive attitude, responsiveness and friendly service. Mark has helped build a strong partnership for the city of Olympia with downtown business owners.”

▪ The design award went to Joe Seymour for his work designing the salmon art installation on the exterior of Views on Fifth. Seymour has been a professional artist since 2006.