Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons throws the ball against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Tempe, Ariz. The Minnesota Twins and shortstop Andrelton Simmons have agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a physical exam.(AP Photo/Matt York, File) AP

The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak.

Simmons agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ankle injuries have sidelined the Curacao native for stretches in each of the last three years. Since 2012, his rookie season with the Atlanta Braves, Simmons leads all players in baseball in two key defensive metrics: runs saved (191) and ultimate zone rating (113.1).

Simmons batted .297 in 30 games during the pandemic-shortened season and is a career .269 hitter in nine years with Atlanta and the Angels.

The Twins, who have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ and relief pitcher Hansel Robles to supplement their roster.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario and relief pitcher Trevor May have joined other teams. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi are the Minnesota's most prominent free agents who remain unsigned.