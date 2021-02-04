Sally Beauty: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $57.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $936 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959.8 million.

Sally Beauty shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 3% in the last 12 months.