Business

Glatfelter: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $21.3 million, or 48 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $916.5 million.

Glatfelter shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Hershey: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 4:01 AM

Business

Sally Beauty: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 3:56 AM

Business

SunCoke: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 3:54 AM

Business

Clorox: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 3:43 AM

Business

AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 3:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service