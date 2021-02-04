Business

Thermon Group: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period.

Thermon Group shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Kansas man sentenced for targeting rival Missouri store

February 04, 2021 5:20 AM

Business

Grocery industry suing Seattle over new hazard-pay law

February 04, 2021 5:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service