Connecticut state regulators approve Frontier Communications bankruptcy reorganization

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state regulators have approved a bankruptcy reorganization plan for Frontier Communications that requires the company to make technological improvements and maintain its current number of technicians and customer service representatives.

Under the plan approved this week by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Frontier will form a new holding company as part of a restructuring plan to eliminate more than $10 billion in debt obligations and $1 billion in annual interest payments.

Regulators are requiring the Norwalk-based company to expand its fiber optic network to at least 100,000 additional locations in Connecticut by the end of 2024. It is also requiring Frontier to submit a plan to PURA for transitioning basic telephone customers, many of whom still rely on aging copper wire, to fiber or another technology.

For the next two years, Frontier must maintain its current number of Connecticut-based technicians and customer service representatives. Frontier shall commit to maintain its corporate headquarters in Connecticut.

The president of the union representing Frontier workers praised parts of the agreement, but also noted that regulators could have sought stronger commitments from the company.

“(The) decision commits Frontier to expanding its fiber footprint and provides additional protections for Frontier technicians and customer service representatives who are necessary to improving service in Connecticut,” said Dave Weidlich, president of the Communications Workers of America, Local 1298.

“However, we believe this was a missed opportunity to follow the lead of other states who have put stronger conditions on Frontier related to capital investment, broadband deployment and workforce retention,’' Weidlich said. “CWA remains committed to working with Frontier to provide the best possible service to Connecticut customers and to ensure that Frontier lives up to both the letter and spirit of this decision. We hope that this decision will serve as a starting point for Frontier’s continued investment and that Frontier makes a strong, ongoing commitment to Connecticut homes and businesses to provide Connecticut with the connectivity we deserve.”

The Federal Communications Commission approved Frontier’s reorganization plan last month. At that time, the company issued a statement saying it will enable the company to continue providing essential telecommunications services.

“Our team remains focused on our transformative strategy to strengthen our financial foundation, improve our operations and enhance our customer experience throughout the U.S.,’' said Bernie Han, president and CEO.

Frontier provides communications services to consumer, commercial and wholesale customers in 25 states. As of December 2019, Frontier served approximately 4.1 million customers, including approximately 3.5 million broadband, 2.6 million voice,and 660,000 video subscribers, according to the PURA ruling. The company employed about 18,300 people.