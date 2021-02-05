Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 71 cents per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $314.8 million in the period.

Integrated Electrical Services shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 99% in the last 12 months.